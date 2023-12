EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dog lovers, take note. ABC-7 is bringing you the annual American Kennel Club National Championships at noon on Sunday, December 31. We brought you a preview of this year's event on ABC-7 at 4 with co-hosts Carolyn Manno and Gina DiNardo, along with a couple of special four-legged guests.

