What to know about changes to this year’s FAFSA application for college students

NEW YORK (AP) — A new version of the federal student aid application known as the FAFSA is available for the 2024-2025 school year, but only on a limited basis as the U.S. Department of Education works on a redesign meant to make it easier to apply. That means that the application students can usually fill out starting in October isn’t yet available to everyone. The redesign brings major changes such as fewer questions, the ability to list more colleges and availability in more languages. However, students will get their financial aid offers later than usual because the form hasn’t been available. A soft launch period opened last week.

