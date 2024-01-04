Skip to Content
ABC News special “On the Brink” focuses on struggles for pregnant women with medical emergencies in states banning abortion

Published 9:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The recent case of Kate Cox who was blocked by the Texas Supreme Court from terminating her non-viable pregnancy is not the only instance of pregnant women who have medical emergencies in states with laws restricting abortions and the physicians caught in a legal web when trying to provide essential health care. 

ABC News senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and ABC news anchor Diane Sawyer sat down with 18 women who faced that very issue. Their stories are in a new ABC News Nightline and Impact original report "On the Brink" which airs Friday night at 7:00 on ABC-7. It's currently streaming on Hulu.

Rachel Scott talked about the special Thursday on ABC-7 at 4.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer for ABC-7 at 4.

