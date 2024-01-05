$9.9 million federally-funded grant to be used by City of El Paso to improve safety along East El Paso roadway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A $9.9 million federal grant was awarded to the City of El Paso to improve roadway safety and prevent collisions resulting in deaths and serious injuries. City officials said they will use the money to improve safety along N. Yarbrough Dr. in East El Paso.

The area has the region's second-highest number of incidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists being hit by vehicles, and it ranks among the top 10 roadway segments within El Paso city limits for deadly and serious wrecks.

In implementing its 'Vision Zero Action Plan,' the city said it plans to launch a 'Safe Routes to School' program and expand education and encouragement efforts.

The planned improvements include addressing right-angle, left turn, and rear-end crashes, enhanced signalization, reducing speed, and addressing driver inattention.

“The City of El Paso’s Vision Zero Action Plan uses crash data to develop strategies and infrastructure projects aimed at improving roadway safety. This federal grant award is a significant step forward in making our roadway transportation network safer,” said Joaquin Rodriguez, Capital Improvement Department Grant Funded Programs Director.

El Paso is one of 48 communities awarded a grant in these federally-funded efforts.