U.S. Border Patrol seizes $33,000 dollars in human smuggling proceeds 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol seizes nearly $33,000 thousand dollars in proceeds from human smuggling, according to U.S. Border Patrol chief Jason Owens. It happened after border patrol agents in El Paso assigned to the smuggling unit in conjunction with Texas DPS troopers conducted an operation on a stash house resulting in the seize. One Mexican migrant was also apprehended and processed during the stash house operation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.