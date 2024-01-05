U.S. Border Patrol seizes $33,000 dollars in human smuggling proceeds
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol seizes nearly $33,000 thousand dollars in proceeds from human smuggling, according to U.S. Border Patrol chief Jason Owens. It happened after border patrol agents in El Paso assigned to the smuggling unit in conjunction with Texas DPS troopers conducted an operation on a stash house resulting in the seize. One Mexican migrant was also apprehended and processed during the stash house operation.