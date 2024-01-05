Skip to Content
Wild West Shootout racing event returns to Vado

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 18th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout returns to Vado, New Mexico from January 6 to January 14. The event is presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts and will be hosted at the Vado Speedway Park. Racers will compete for over $320,000 in prize money across three divisions.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson Racing will compete in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division presented by Black Diamond Racecars.

Single-day and six-day tickets can be purchased at the event's website. Single-day tickets from January 6-13 are $30 each, while tickets for the finale on January 14 are $35 each. Six-day tickets are offered at a discounted rate of $155.

Open practice sessions are scheduled for January 5 and January 9. Event details and schedules can also be found on the event's website.

Carter Diggs

