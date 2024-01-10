Annual Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon set for Sunday, February 18

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --We are less than six weeks away from this year's Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon on Sunday, February 18. The annual event brings together hundreds of marathoners who take on the 26 mile course, starting at San Elizario High School and ending at the El Paso County Coliseum. ABC-7 is a proud supporter of the El Paso Marathon. Race director Mike Coulter appeared on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss this year's event, along with the Raiz Federal Credit Union half marathon and the Spine & Rehab Specialists 5k run/walk. Register or get more details right now at http://www.elpasomarathon.org

