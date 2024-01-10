Congresswoman Escobar announces $15 million grant award to City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced that the City of El Paso has been awarded the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s FY23 Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant.

Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and following a letter of support sent by the Congresswoman, the grant will directly invest $15 million, with an additional $3.75 million from El Paso Electric and in partnership with El Paso County, to design and install over 74 EV charging stations at publicly accessible locations throughout the city, including two in Fort Bliss, four at the port of entries, and many more near retail businesses, multi-family housing complexes, and community centers.

This builds on the work undertaken by Congresswoman Escobar and the Climate Crisis Advisory Committee (CCAC), which consists of local stakeholders and experts to drive economic growth and reduce climate change impact in El Paso. “I’m happy to announce that the City of El Paso will be awarded $15M from the USDOT FHWA's Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) grant to design and install a total of 74 EV charging ports” Congresswoman Escobar said. “As the only representative in our region to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I'm proud that even three years later, we're continuing to see the direct and robust benefits on the ground in our community. Our city was one of only 15 sites in the country to be selected, proving, again, our commitment to sustainable economic development.”