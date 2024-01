1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade departs for National Training Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many Blackhawk helicopters from the 2-501st Combat Aviation Brigade departed form Fort Bliss to Fort Irwin, Calif., to support the 1st Armored Division's upcoming National Training Center rotation.

The 2-501st Combat Aviation Brigade plays an important role in combat operations for 1st Armored Division and participates in training rotations once a year.

Soldiers train for several weeks, participating in war-fighting exercises and train using new tactics and techniques to maintain combat readiness.