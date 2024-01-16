Alex Murdaugh faces uphill battle for new murder trial as judge limits permissible evidence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh faces a steep uphill battle in his push for a new murder trial. Former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal on Tuesday set a high burden of proof surrounding claims that the court clerk committed jury tampering during last year’s proceedings. Toal says the defense team must show that Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill acted specifically with prejudice against Murdaugh. Toal also does not plan to ask about other wide-ranging accusations of wrongdoing against Hill. That includes allegations that Hill misused public funds as an elected official and the revelation that Hill plagiarized parts of her new book. A three-day hearing is scheduled later this month on the motion for a retrial.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

