Immigration issue challenges delicate talks to form new Dutch government

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Delicate talks to create a new Dutch government around anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders suffered a setback when a lingering immigration issue divided the parties involved in brokering a coalition. People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy senators threw their support behind legislation that could force municipalities to house asylum-seekers. The lower house of parliament already has approved the plan, known as the “Distribution Law,” that aims to more fairly spread thousands of asylum-seekers around the country. Wilders is a fierce critic of the legislation. He told reporters that “We have a problem.”

