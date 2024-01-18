Skip to Content
How your health affects your quality of life – January is International Quality of Life Awareness Month

today at 5:15 PM
Published 5:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- January is International Quality of Life Awareness Month. This month-long event was first created in 1994 with the purpose of promoting and encouraging people around the world to take steps toward improving their quality of life.

During this month, people are encouraged to focus on what is important to them and make positive changes, like getting more exercise, eating healthier and finding ways to reduce stress. ABC-7 medical contributor Dr. Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health was on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss some things you should know about your health and how it affects your quality of life.

