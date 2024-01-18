Soccer fan plucked from crowd to be a match official in FA Cup. Can’t cheer when his team scores

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — A Wolverhampton fan was unable to celebrate his team’s late winner in an FA Cup replay because he’d been plucked from the crowd to stand in as a match official. Ross Bennett attended the Wolves-Brentford game on Tuesday with his 11-year-old son. He volunteered to fill in as the fourth official in the technical area following an injury to one of the assistant referees in extra time. Bennett is a qualified referee at youth level. He said he was given a “crash course” on how to work the substitutes’ board. Matheus Cunha converted the penalty that ultimately sealed a 3-2 win for Wolves. Bennett told the BBC he was “just gutted” that he couldn’t celebrate the goal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.