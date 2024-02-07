DACC library to show free films for Black History Month

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --- Doña Ana Community College (DACC)’s Library will be showing free films in honor of Black History Month. The first film will be The Amazing Nina Simone, with the first half shown on Wednesday, February 7th and the conclusion shown on Thursday, February 15th, from 1 to 2 p.m. The film is a 2015 documentary that shows the life of Nina Simone who was a musical artist and civil rights activist.

The second film, The Blinding of Isaac Woodard, details the life of an Army sergeant who was beaten and blinded by a police chief after returning home from serving in World War II. The first part of the film will be shown on Wednesday, February 21st with the conclusion on Thursday, February 29th from 1 to 2 p.m. Both films will be shown inside the DACC East Mesa’s Library located inside the Academic Resources building in room 203F.