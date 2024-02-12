Health officials urge residents to get flu vaccine as peak season approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Borderland doctors are encouraging residents to get their flu vaccines, warning of a potential uptick in cases soon.

According to Immunize El Paso, December alone saw over 3,400 reported flu cases. The organization says February is when cases often peak, and that the borderland could see even higher case numbers.

ABC-7 spoke with Immunize El Paso Director Daniel Acosta, who said vaccinations can help protect everyone, especially members of vulnerable groups.

"The most vulnerable population would be like the ones who are 65 and older, babies, or people who have underlying medical conditions," Acosta said. "Even the healthy adults that were considered low risk are now all candidates; they're all considered to be at risk for flu."