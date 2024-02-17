GECU Foundation donates $8,500 towards EMT scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some students in El Paso attaining to be EMTs may now have a greater opportunity to achieve their dreams at no cost.

This past Tuesday, the GECU Foundation donated $8,500 to the ProAction Emergency Services Institute.

That donation will all go towards two scholarships for students looking to become emergency medical technicians, better known as EMTs.

Student Hernando Hernandez is applying for one of those scholarships.

He says his uncle, who's a firefighter, has inspired him to take a career path as an EMT, and hopes become a firefighter himself one day.

“In this life, nothing’s really given, everything’s kind of earned, and we’re all kind of dealt a card in this world," said Hernandez.

"I think the scholarship would give a boost and help me financially support my education, and my dreams and goals," he added.

Emmeline Garcia, executive director of the GECU Foundation, says this donation is a step in tackling the emt shortage crisis that’s affecting the El Paso area.

“It was very important to be part of the solution," said Garcia.

"With proaction providing those scholarships, and removing the barriers for more students to receive their trainings at no cost, we wanted to be part of the solution," she added.

Hernandez says he’s urging anyone interested to apply.

“if you’re trying to each those goals, why not do it for free," he said.

If you or someone you know would like to apply for the shcolarships, you can click this link here.