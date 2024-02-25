Want to be a DEA special agent? El Paso Division hiring for local offices

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ever wanted to be a special agent for the drug enforcement administration, better known as the DEA?

There may not be a better time to apply in the El Paso division than now!

Starting Monday at 12 a.m., the DEA will be accepting applications for its five offices within the EL Paso division.

This includes the El Paso, Midland, and Alpine, TX offices as well as the Las Cruces, Roswell, and Albuquerque, NM offices.

Some basic criteria for applying include being a U.S. citizen, being able to obtain and maintain top-secret security clearance, and be at least 21 years old but not older than 36 at the time of appointment. However, there are some exceptions, including being a "preference eligible veteran."

You must be also wiling to, and be able to handle, carry, and shoot a firearm.

Applicants can also qualify based on education (minimum 3.0 GPA) and/or investigative

experience, or a combination of both.

Interested candidates can apply here. The posting will close on March 11 at midnight, or when 100

applications have been received , whichever comes first.