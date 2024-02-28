City unveils new mural at WIC facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) in collaboration with the City’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department unveiled the new mural. The public was invited to celebrate the unveiling of the mural created by local artist Adrian Lopez at the City’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) center located in the Segundo Barrio neighborhood.

The mural was created to enhance the historical, cultural, and aesthetic appearance of the building to that of the neighborhood. The beautiful mural adds cultural character, encompassing the City of El Paso’s downtown revitalization efforts. It also aligns with the Texas WIC’s branding standardization efforts.