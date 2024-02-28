Starbucks to begin talks with Workers United union

Originally Published: 27 FEB 24 19:41 ET

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Starbucks said Tuesday it will begin talks with the Workers United union to discuss bargaining agreements and union organizing.

“We have agreed with Workers United that we will begin discussions on a foundational framework designed to achieve collective bargaining agreements, including a fair process for organizing, and the resolution of some outstanding litigation,” the company said in a statement.

Starbucks also said it is using the framework to begin to resolve litigation related to partner benefits announced in May 2022 and the use of the Starbucks brand in an intellectual property lawsuit.

“As a sign of good faith, Starbucks has agreed to provide partners represented by Workers United with the May 2022 benefits, including credit card tipping,” the statement said.

In November, thousands of Starbucks workers at hundreds of stores went on strike, protesting the lack of their first contract despite a nearly two-year organizing drive.

Since the first location voted to unionize in December 2021, Starbucks has fought aggressively against the union drive. The NLRB has said that in some cases, the company engaged in illegal practices, with Starbucks refuting these claims.

