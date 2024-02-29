Women’s Wellness Summit brings discussion on mental health, self care

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Thursday, Feb. 29, the third annual Women’s Wellness Summit was hosted by The Junior League of El Paso, Inc.

The Women’s Wellness Summit focuses on overall health and wellness and will addresses topics focused on physical and mental health, fitness, body image, self-care, stress management, balance, and more.

This year’s event featured keynote speaker Katrina Scott, entrepreneur, fitness instructor and creator of lifestyle brand Live Beautifully.

Lisa Doggett, M.D., an Austin-based physician and author opened the program. Dr. Doggett – whose mother is from El Paso – released her memoir, “Up the Down Escalator” in 2023. The book details her shift from doctor to patient as she learned to live with multiple sclerosis.

The event also featured several local speakers from organizations throughout the community, including Texas Tech Health El Paso, El Paso Children’s Hospital, Emergence Health Network and more.

"We are really fortunate," said Praveen Patel, the Women's Wellness Summit's VP of finance. "We had a full house today, including several high school students who are part of the leadership program here. They were able to come sit in and I think it's great to give them inside of what's possible and what's out there in our community."

Since 2016, the Junior League of El Paso, Inc’s area of impact has focused on mental and physical health in our community. Proceeds from the Women’s Wellness Summit benefit community projects and programs of The Junior League of El Paso.