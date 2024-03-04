Moscow summons German ambassador following leaked tape on supporting Ukraine

Moscow has summoned Germany’s ambassador to Russia’s foreign ministry, days after Russian state media released an audio recording purporting to show German officers discussing support for Ukraine. The state RIA Novosti outlet broadcast video of German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff entering the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow on Monday, surrounded by a crowd of journalists. The leaked audio was released on Friday, the same day that late opposition politician Alexei Navalny was laid to rest after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony. In the audio, German officers can be heard discussing how Taurus long-range cruise missiles could be used by Kyiv against invading Russian forces. The AP couldn’t verify the recording’s authenticity.

By The Associated Press

