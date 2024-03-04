What implications the uncertainty over Texas’s Senate Bill 4 could have on upcoming elections

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Amidst the ongoing legal battle over Texas's Senate Bill 4, there are concerns over the impacts it will have. Some of those concerns are about the potential political implications there are ahead of primary elections.

The back-and-forth over whether SB 4 will take effect comes just ahead of Super Tuesday. Dr. Richard Pineda -- an Associate Political Science Professor at UTEP and Director of the university's Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies -- explained to ABC-7 how this could potentially impact Tuesday's outcomes.

"While I think it's too late to have an effect on any Super Tuesday voting, the president does have his State of the Union coming up on Wednesday, which means that this is something that they're going to have to talk about now," Pineda said.

As ABC-7 has been reporting, immigration is going to be one of the key issues come the U.S. General Election this Fall. Pineda said because of this, it was already expected Biden was going to address immigration before the recent developments regarding SB 4. However, Pineda pointed out that because of those developments, the White House is going to have to present a more concrete answer on the immigration issue, as opposed to just laying out their policy.

Despite Pineda's guess that the uncertainty over SB 4 came too late for it to have any major impacts on Tuesday's voting, he said that in response, both sides will likely try and find a way to bring voters out.

"I think very eye opening for the White House, is that former President Trump is ahead of President Biden on sort of snap election poll. Immigration is going to have a huge effect on that. And I think that the Republicans know about it," said Pineda. "And in these next (several) days, the White House has to figure out what it is that they will ask the Supreme Court to do."