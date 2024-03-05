Your guide to making informed voting decisions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Martin revealed a crucial detail: Texas law prohibits the provision of candidate biographies on the ballot. However, she emphasized that they do offer a vital resource: the sample ballot.

"Your personalized sample ballot is just a click away," Martin encourages, pointing voters to the official website. By entering your precinct information, you can access a tailored ballot for review before heading to the voting center.

But Martin doesn't stop there. She urges voters to take charge of their decisions by conducting thorough research. "Don't just rely on the ballot. Dive into the candidates' platforms, their track records, and their visions for the future."

Armed with this knowledge, Texans can step into the voting booth empowered to make informed choices that resonate with their values and aspirations.