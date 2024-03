EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tropical Smoothie Café announced the grand opening of its 8th location in El Paso, located at 1881 George Dieter Drive in East El Paso.

Along with a celebratory ribbon cutting, the café unveiled the official University of Texas El Paso smoothie: Liquid Gold. The café said the tropical fruit blend was inspired by the "vibrant spirit" of UTEP.

The new location opens to the public this Saturday at 8 a.m.