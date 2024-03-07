What you can expect at the Oscars 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Now that “Oppenheimer” has won Best Film at the British Oscars, known as the BAFTAs… and “Best Ensemble” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it seems pretty clear that Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic is going to win Best Picture at the Oscars this Sunday.

In fact with Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor on both of those nights, the man who played Dr. Oppenheimer is poised to run away with a golden statue, as well. But what about Best Actress? After what seems like a million, faffillion award shows, there doesn’t seem to be any separation between Emma Stone for “Poor Things,” And Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, who won the Screen Actors Guild award six days later.

Which awards race is a better indicator? Well, in the last 10 years, both the BAFTAs and the SAG Awards are 8/10 in matching up with the Best Actress Winner at the Oscars. However, those two years that the BAFTA’s came out different…were 2022 and 2023. Is it possible that Stone and Gladtone could tie? Well, there have been just six in nearly a century of Oscars. The most famous was in the same category, with Barbra Streishand tying Katharine Hepburn back in 1969. So who knows, maybe we’re heading toward tie number seven. Speaking of number seven, if you want to see how this all plays out…Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says that he would really like everyone to please remember the number seven…on your watch. If you don’t remember that it’s daylight saving time, and that it’s an hour earlier than it ever has been, if you don’t remember that, you will miss my monologue," said Jimmy Kimmel. For El Pasoans the Oscars will begin at 5 p.m. so make sure to tune in!