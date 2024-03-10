Academy Award winners 2024: See who took home the Oscar

Originally Published: 10 MAR 24 17:00 ET

Updated: 10 MAR 24 18:50 ET

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s finally here – the 96th Academy Awards are about to be underway at the Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood. The telecast is starting at the new time of 7 p.m. ET on ABC. (Yes, one hour earlier.)

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the starry event for a fourth time, and everyone will be watching for political moments, historic wins and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” (the song is also nominated for a gong).

Live Updates: The live Oscars telecast will start one hour earlier than in past years

Leading with 13 nominations, the historical drama “Oppenheimer” is widely seen as the favorite to win best picture, best actor for Cillian Murphy and best director for Christopher Nolan. Fantasy film “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone, and the Martin Scorsese drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” have 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.

Below is a list of nominees, which we’ll be updating throughout the night as winners of each category are announced. Winners will be indicated in bold:

Best red carpet looks at the 2024 Oscars

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,”Germany

“Io Capitano,”Italy

“Perfect Days,”Japan

“Society of the Snow,”Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best documentary short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.