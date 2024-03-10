Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 75-year-old man

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA)-- The Dona Ana County Sheriffs Office is asking for your help in locating 75-year-old Jose Triana.

He is described as 5'3 with white hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was last seen on March 9 just before 5 p.m. in Chaparral, New Mexico.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. Police said his direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriffs office at (575) 647-6850 or 911.