City of El Paso launches survey for Winterfest feedback

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has launched a Winterfest survey and want to hear from you, about what could be improved.

Officials say the survey will help with future ideas for Winterfest, which attracts more than 400,000 people to the downtown area.

“The City has long hosted WinterFest to uplift our residents and visitors during the holiday season while also bolstering the local economy. The feedback gathered from this survey will offer valuable insights into the customer experience, guiding us in enhancing this beloved festival even further,” said Parks and Recreation Interim Director Pablo Caballero.

The fest is also home to more than 500,000 mini-lights, oversized decorations and a 55-foot holiday tree.

You can click here to provide your feedback.

The survey will be available till March 30th.