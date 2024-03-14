Six people arrested in Las Cruces drug bust

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department announced that six people were arrested after a joint operation between the FBI and the Las Cruces County Metro Narcotics Agency found a group distributing drugs out of a hotel.

LCPD says that across February and March, agents orchestrated controlled buys at the Desert Lodge Motel on West Picacho Avenue.

On March 12, agents obtained a warrant and searched the motel, finding fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a firearm.

"These efforts make a difference in our city, and we will continue to work together to make Las Cruces and New Mexico safer, " said LCPD Chief Jeremy Story.