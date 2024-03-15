Suspect accused of kidnapping his own child facing multiple charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Miguel Angel Montoya has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on three separate charges, according to jail records.

Records show Montoya is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a deadly weapon, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle and Assault Family/House Member impeding breath/circulation.

Montoya faces a $200,000 bond for the kidnapping charge, $25,000 bond for the motor vehicle charge and a $10,000 bond for the choking charge.

An AMBER Alert was sent out Thursday morning for an alleged incident that occurred Wednesday evening on the 7200 block of North Loop, according to El Paso Police.

Two-year-old Kenji Montoya, who is Miguel Montoya's biological son was the child who was allegedly abducted.

The father and son were found at a Studio 6 motel on the 1300 block of Lomaland Drive in East El Paso Thursday evening.