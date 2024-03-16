Father Yermo School raises funds for new calculators for students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One El Paso educator is now turning to the community for help, seeking donations to buy new calculators for students.

"We just want to make sure that our kids are as competitive as the kids coming out of the public schools and the charter schools," said Luis Liano, algebra teacher at Father Yermo. "I started working with the students. and I noticed that the the technology that they had was outdated."

Liano said his student are in need of advanced calculators like the ones used at public schools so students can do more complicated math problems.

With the need of at least 50 calculators, costing about $200 each, he said funding is limited at the public school.

With the help of Dell Technologies, Liano said whatever money is raised, the company will match.

He said this will help the students be at the same level with their peers upon graduation.

"Our students are going to be competing with them, they're going to be working with them, with their peers at the university level. So I wanted to make sure that they had a level playing field," he said.

