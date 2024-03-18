Socorro Independent School District holds job fair for students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District hosted a college, career, and job expo for students on March 18 at the Montwood High School Gym from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sophomore, juniors, and seniors got to meet with dozens of employers at the event, with some students getting interviews on the spot.

Along with exploring future career paths, students were able to talk with employers about Summer jobs and internship opportunities.