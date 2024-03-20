Tell the Story LCPS Film Showcase to feature more than 200 student produced films

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --Student filmmakers from Las Cruces Public Schools are set to unveil their own movies for the first time on the big screen. More than 200 student produced films and broadcast videos this year. They were submitted for the Tell the Story LCPS Film Showcase and the theme is Motion Picture Roundup.

This is the second annual Tell the Story LCPS Film Showcase and it is set to be held on March 20th and 21st at Cineport 10, Allen Theatres. LCPS says they will be rolling out the red carpet for student filmmakers, families, and the community as we celebrate a night of cinema.

The Tell the Story Film Showcase will be divided into two competitions which are the 168 and 48-hour film competition. The 168-hour film competition is exclusive to LCPS filmmakers at the elementary and middle school level. They will have the challenge to come up with a storyline, write, act, film, produce, and edit their movies all within the 168-hour deadline. On top of that, each film must incorporate a prop selected by the committee.

Student filmmakers at the high school level have the same guidelines; but, they must complete their films within 48 hours. The red carpet event starts at 5p.m., the showing for student-produced films begins at 6:00 p.m. and at 7:15 p.m.on both nights. The student-produced submissions for the 168 and 48-hour film competition will be showing at 7:15p.m. on March 21 only.