Honduran migrant arrested on felony charge in El Paso following Thursday’s border barrier rush

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A migrant from Honduras is a facing felony charge following Thursday's incident where a large group of migrants ran towards the border and breached concertina wire fencing, according to Texas DPS.

A spokesperson for Texas DPS says 21-year-old Junior Evaristo-Benitez was arrested and is being charged with assault on a public servant, which is a 3rd degree felony.

DPS says the Honduran man was part of a group of migrants, mainly single males, that were from Venezuela.

Texas National Guard members were seen Thursday attempting to hold back that group of migrants as they breached the fencing.

Officials say the concertina wire fencing has since been repaired, and "law enforcement efforts in the area" have increased.

Evaristo-Benitez is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail.