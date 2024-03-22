Borderland leaders react to video of incident involving Texas National Guard and migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Video surfaced online of what appeared to be Texas National Guard trying to push back a large group of migrants, and those asylum seekers seen running towards the border wall near El Paso's Lower Valley.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar released a statement on social media Thursday that said in part "Today's events make two things clear. First, Operation Lone Star is ineffective and does not work. Texas National Guard are not trained to process migrants and their presence impedes federal law enforcement."

Congressman Tony Gonzales sent out his own statement on social media that read, "There is nothing “safe and orderly” about this. It’s a BREAK IN. It’s ILLEGAL. And there needs to be CONSEQUENCES".

ABC-7 was reached out to the Texas National Guard for more information what led to Thursday's altercation.

ABC-7 crews witnessed Border Patrol agents putting hundreds of migrants on buses to be transported to processing centers.