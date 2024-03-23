Migrant advocates react to migrants camping along Rio Grande on the U.S. side of the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Migrants continue to camp along the Rio Grande on the U.S. side of the border, big numbers of migrants have been arriving at the border wall this week.

After Wednesday and Thursday's events involving migrants and the Texas National Guard, more state law enforcement has been deployed along the border.

Groups of migrants were seen taking down portions of the fence and razor wire this week and storming towards the International Marker #36 in El Paso's Lower Valley.

On Friday, a group of migrants gathered at the Rio Grande on the U.S. side of the border asking for justice and help. Some of them were even asking local Juarez media for food and supplies.

"The number of people who went directly to the river increased in recent days," said Cristina Coronado who is in charge of the migrant food pantry at the Juarez Cathedral.

Coronado also told ABC-7, they've assisted more people this week looking to eat and then make their way to the border. Other migrants came back to eat and then returned to the border wall again.

Criminal organizations in Mexico have been chasing migrants along the border recently.

On Friday, soldiers with the Texas National Guard were walking close to the razor wire using a loud speaker to provide the following message:

“Attention, we are going to start installing barbed wire in this area. for your safety we need you to return to the Mexico side, if you damage the barbed wire or try to cross you will be arrested.”

The Texas National Guard eventually placed more fence and razor wire in that area along the Rio Grande where migrants have been settling their makeshift camps this week.