DPS arrests six in Lone Star Card fraud investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that it arrested six suspects they say are connected to a Lone Star Card fraud investigation in the El Paso Area.

Adriana Franco, Alejandra Tagle, Arely Marin, Lorenza Franco, Mayra Menchaca, and Omar Gallegos were booked into the El Paso County Jail. Additionally, Jessica Cardenas was processed in relation to the case, but has not been booked into any detention facility.

“Our investigation revealed a store owner allowed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to receive cash in exchange for processing redemptions at half the value,” said Homeland Security Investgations Agent Eric McLoughlin.

Lone Star Cards are are used to access SNAP food benefits and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families payments. 30 people have been arrested for Lone Star Card fraud since 2016.