LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Waste Isolation Pilot Plant celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first waste shipment to Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The repository was constructed to handle the safe disposal of transuranic waste generated by the Department of Energy and is carved out of a 2,000 foot thick salt bed.

The waste is disposed of in rooms carved out of that salt bed over 2,000 feet underground.