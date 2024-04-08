City Council to decide on making political campaign contributions public

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's City Council is considering making candidates report contributions during public meetings, just as they do.

Right now, under local ordinance, city council members are required to report campaign contributions of $500 or more within a month of receiving them. This information is place on the council agenda, where it is publicly viewable.

If this change is passed, contributions towards local candidates will also be added to council agendas.

Currently, candidates only have a state requirement to report contributions ever six months, and also at a time close to election day.

Tuesday will be the first reading of the ordinance. A public hearing is scheduled for April 23.

El Paso County already requires candidates for Commissioners Court to report contributions of $2,500 or more.