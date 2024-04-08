UNM Doctor provides tips on solar eclipse safety

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Many New Mexicans eager to see part of the eclipse, the peak is expected to be around 12:30 p.m. It’s important to wear the proper eye protection. Robert Avery, MD, PhD, is a professor at the University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine and shared his top tips. He says you should never look directly at the sun. “Partly because the intensity of the light coming from the sun is so strong. It's about 1,000 times stronger than any light source that we normally look at,” Avery says.

“Looking at the sun directly even for just a few seconds can damage the retina which is where the light detectors are in the eye,” said Avery. “This forms a blind spot or what we call a scotoma in your central vision. It would be painless, so you wouldn't recognize it's happening. Normally people will notice that blind spot a few hours after the event, even if they've just viewed for a few seconds the sun.” Avery says sometimes the blind spot will go away in a few months, but other times it’s permanent.

These are the important tips Dr. Avery shared and wants people to remember during a solar eclipse: Do not to look directly at the sun unless you have special filters to protect your eyes. Do not look directly at the eclipse through a camera (including smartphone) or telescope. Solar eclipse filters have a special certification identification: ISO 12312-2. Look for that identification number on solar eclipse glasses or viewing card to verify certification. And lastly he says it’s important to watch your kids during a solar eclipse – make sure they are using protective eyewear and not looking directly at the sun.