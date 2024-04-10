Gadsden High School hosts their second annual “Parent Institute” aimed at empowering parents to support students educational journey 

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The event aims to provide valuable information and resources to parents of GISD students. This year's theme is "Identity, Community, and Empowerment." Attendees had the opportunity to participate in various information sessions covering topics such as bilingual programs, literacy, mathematics, and much more. GISD says their goal is to ensure they are informed about the opportunities available within the district.

Nubia Y. Tarazona, Director of Language Equity & Culture Arts at GISD says "The Institute is about language and identity and community. So we're really trying to reach out to our parents so they can better understand what we're trying to do in our school to better educate our students. We gave all parents a tool, materials, books, so they can read with the students at home and be part of the educational life and just to give them more resources about our initiatives in our schools so they are educated about what's happening in our schools." Gadsden Independent School District says they want to highlight the importance of parental involvement in education and all of the nifty initiatives being undertaken by the district.