Gecu held a groundbreaking ceremony in Las Cruces to celebrate their first New Mexico branch

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The future branch location will be at Rinconada Boulevard and Northrise Drive. The new Las Cruces branch is set to open by early 2025 and will include 3 drive-up lanes and 24/7 ATMs. “Having a branch in this wonderful community is something that we have been planning for quite some time, and we’re thrilled to see it become a reality,” says Alex Rascón, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GECU. “This new neighborhood branch will not only bring essential financial services closer to our members, but also exemplify our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and prosperity of Las Cruces and Southern New Mexico.” Membership is open to the residents of Las Cruces and New Mexico. You can become a member by visiting gecu.com .

