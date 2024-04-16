915 Tree Keepers Program accepting neighborhood nominations to get a free tree

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Department of Community and Human Development is accepting neighborhood nominations for the 915 Tree Keepers Tree Planting program. The City will provide trees and help plant them along residential streets throughout the community. Through partnerships and volunteers, this project aims to establish tree coverage in underserved areas.

To nominate your neighborhood, groups of 5 or more neighbors on the same block/street can apply. The city says more neighbors are always encouraged. An interest form needs to be completed and city staff will contact the applicant to coordinate tree plantings during an appropriate tree planting.

The requirements for becoming a 915 Tree Keeper include at least 5 neighbors or more are on the same block must all agree to adopt trees. Participants must live in single-family residences and not be a commercial establishment. If they rent, permission from the property owner is needed. Nominated households must be in an area with a Tree Equity scorecard of 65% or less which can be looked up in this link: arcgis.com.

Additionally, each household is eligible to plant (2) trees in the City's Right of Way (ROW), the area between your sidewalk and street. Trees are not allowed to be planted on private property outside of the City's ROW. Also, each household should be prepared, with the help of volunteers, to spend up to two hours planting their adopted trees. Each household will be required to sign a participation waiver and an Adopt-a-Tree agreement committing to maintaining and watering their trees according to their assigned El Paso Water watering schedule. If you're interested you can apply by following this link: https://elpasotx.seamlessdocs.com/f/915TreeKeepersApplication and for more information you can visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/community-and-human-development/915-tree-keepers/.