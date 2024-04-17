El Paso Water, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosting public meeting to reveal projects aimed at reducing flooding in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Senior Center. They will share findings from the City of El Paso Project for Flood Damage Reduction Feasibility Study that examined flood reduction from mountain runoff in the Central Cebada watershed. There will be a presentation by USACE and the public is invited to stop by. El Paso Water says they will provide information on completed, current, and future stormwater projects aimed at reducing flooding in Central El Paso.

