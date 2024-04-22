El Paso Zoo officials say new membership program will bring them closer with their members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens has launched its new membership program, with Zoo officials saying this will bring them closer to their members.

The El Paso Zoological Society had previously been the one responsible for administering the Zoo's membership program until the City decided not to renew the licensing agreement with the society.

Joe Montisano, director of El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, told ABC-7 that this new membership program will include enhanced benefits like access to exclusive events, previews, and more.

“We kept the prices the same. That's the good part for the consumers out there. So there was no intention of raising prices at this time. But our membership program, because we're handling it ourselves, we can throw in a lot more benefits. It's just easier for us because instead of working through a third party, we're now doing it ourselves," said Montisano regarding the new program.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Zoological Society's executive director, Renee Neuert, for an interview regarding her thoughts on the Zoo's new membership program, but told us she could not comment at this time.