El Paso Animal Services is celebrating National Pet ID Week with free microchips, ID tags, & low-cost vaccines

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services Center located is celebrating National Pet ID Week by inviting the community to a special event aimed at keeping their furry companions safe and healthy. On April 23, 2024, from 11 am to 2 pm, at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave, the department says they will be offering free pet microchips and free pet ID tags. They say they are doing this to ensure community pets can be easily identified if they ever become lost or stolen.

Eastlake Animal Clinic will also be on-site offering low-cost pet vaccines for community members. Vaccines include the Rabies vaccine for cats and dogs, Parvo and Bordetella vaccines for dogs, and FVRCP vaccine for cats. Guests can also see the dogs and cats that are ready for adoption. Adoption fees are $30 for dogs, $5 for cats, and waived for any pet that has been at the shelter for over 20 days. Prospective adopters only need to present a valid photo ID and be 18 years or older. All adoptions include the pets spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and city registration.

"Microchips and vaccinations are essential tools in safeguarding our beloved companions,” said Terry Kebschull, El Paso Animal Services director. “We urge the community to take advantage of this event, not only to protect their pets but also to find their next furry family member."