El Paso man arrested, charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man was arrested and charged with murder Monday, according to El Paso Police.

Police said 24-year-old Gabriel Arnold was arrested at the 8500 block of Edgar Park for the murder of 26-year-old Kimberly Segovia late last month.

According to officials, officers were called out to 4470 Rich Beem about a shooting. When they arrived, they found Segovia had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Crimes Against Persons unit began investigating. Through the investigation, Arnold was identified as a suspect.

On April 9, investigators obtained information to get an arrest warrant for Arnold. Monday, he was arrested without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.