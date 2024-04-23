EPFD: Fatal fire in the Lower Valley deemed accidental

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire officials confirmed that last week's fire that killed two people in the Lower Valley was accidental.

Through an investigation, the Fire Marshal's Office learned the accidental fire was caused by smoking in combination with an 'oxygen-generating machine' inside the house. Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the house when the fire happened

On Thursday, fire crews responded to a fire at 7650 Barton Street, and quickly contained the flames.

The two victims were identified as a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s, according to officials. Their names have not been released.

The El Paso Fire Department is reminding the community that smoke alarms can alert you of a fire early, providing valuable minutes to leave a building in case of a fire. EPFD provides free smoke alarms, including free installation. To submit a request, residents can call 311 or click here.