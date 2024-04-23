UTEP, EPCC hosting ‘Operation College Bound’ event to stress importance of higher education
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Bowie High School, 801 S San Marcial St, El Paso, TX 79905, seniors will learn about transitioning to college life. This is all part of 'Operation College Bound' which is a series of joint visits by enrollment representatives from both institutions to high schools across the region. Seniors who have been accepted to UTEP or EPCC will be able to register for their first class, can sign up for priority orientation and ask about the process of transitioning to college life. Families of students are also welcome.