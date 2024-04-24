Ribbon cutting ceremony hosted for the reopening of Jane & Jensen Vintage shop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the reopening of Jane & Jensen Vintage. The Nostalgia Shop downtown reopening will be held April 24th from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. at 116 S. Mesa St. The owner says they offer vintage home decor, art, and furnishings as well as handcrafted items from local entrepreneurs and artists.

Desert Rose Coffee will be providing coffee from their horse trailer turned coffee shop with the vintage shop's new logo as their foam design. Miss La Flor El Paso and Miss La Florecita will be in attendance, pose for photo ops and sign ups for pageants. The owner says Chiki Doonis will provide bite sized donuts and sweets and EP Crazy Plant Chika will furnish and sell her plants in handmade cement containers while JD, a local artist, will have art work and live painting. Luisa Houseworks will DJ from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. and they will also have giveaways from OSFA vintage, Little Bit Witchy, Mi Sol y Luna, Creations VG, Mirage Boutique, Remix Cutlery, J&M Creations of EP.